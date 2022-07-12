AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India rupee at record low tracking weak Asian peers, shares

Reuters Updated 12 Jul, 2022

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee fell to a record low on Tuesday as declines in the domestic share market and weakness in other Asian currencies on fears of a global recession weighed on the unit despite recent measures by the central bank to boost dollar inflows.

The euro hovered close to a 20-year low near parity to the dollar amid concerns that an energy crisis could tip Europe into recession, while the US Federal Reserve continues to aggressively tighten policy to curb inflation.

India's partially covertible rupee was trading at a record low of 79.60 per dollar at 0446 GMT versus its close of 79.4375 on Monday.

"We could see 80 levels on the USD/INR very soon.

Indian rupee hits record low on current account deficit concerns

The only force holding it back from falling there is the RBI.

But with most other Asian currenices falling, we should get there sooner rather than later," a senior trader at a private bank said.

Asian currenices were all trading weaker against the dollar. Traders expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to sell dollars via state-run banks to prevent runaway depreciation like it has in recent months.

The RBI took a slew of measures last week to boost foreign exchange inflows, including allowing overseas investors to buy short-term corporate debt and the opening of more government securities under the fully accessible route.

On Monday, the RBI introduced a mechanism for the settlement of trade in rupees, a measure expected to reduce the demand for foreign exchange and ease pressure on the currency.

Traders will watch the June consumer price inflation data due on Tuesday at 1200 GMT for near-term cues. India's retail inflation likely held steady in June, but well above the RBI's tolerance limit for a sixth month as lower fuel and cooking oil prices offset higher services and food costs, a Reuters poll found.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

India rupee at record low tracking weak Asian peers, shares

PMD says another strong monsoon spell expected between July 14-17

Biden seeks to persuade Saudi Arabia to pump more oil as prices soar

Oil slides as renewed China COVID curbs temper fuel demand outlook

Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate climbs to 5-month high

Sri Lanka president hits airport standoff in escape attempt

Japan bids sombre farewell to slain Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving premier

Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian assault, West braces for worsening energy crisis

Olympic great Mo Farah was trafficked to UK, forced to be child servant

'Unknown power' prevented prosecution of Asif Zardari: Imran Khan

Read more stories