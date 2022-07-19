AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.45%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.77%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.59%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
OGDC 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.49%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.77%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.01%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -88.8 (-2.12%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.4 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -707.8 (-1.68%)
KSE30 15,746 Decreased By -304.5 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran has given biggest surprise in by-elections after Bhutto: Elahi

Recorder Report 19 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who is candidate for the slot of chief minister, has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has given the biggest surprise in the by-elections after PPP’s Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

While chairing the PTI and PML-Q’s joint parliamentary party meeting on Monday, he said this is the biggest surprise for Imran Khan after Bhutto in the history of politics. He said there was no example of how the police were misused in the by-poll but the law would take its own way against those who had taken illegal actions.

In the meeting, the participants paid tributes to Imran Khan for the success in the by-election and termed it a win for his narrative. Umar Farooq MPA praised Parvez Elahi’s role as a coalition partner of PTI in Punjab especially and said they wanted Punjab to be led by a leader like him. He said they were also ready to tender their resignation on the call of Imran Khan.

Hanif Patafi MPA said the cases registered against his leaders should be investigated and withdrawn. Dr Akhtar Malik MPA said those who disrespected the assembly should be made an example.

Muhammad Basharat Raja, Chaudhry Zahiruddin, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Sardar Mohsin Leghari, Jahanzeb Khichi, Waseem Baduzai, Yawar Hussain Bukhari and other legislators also participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Imran Khan by elections Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

Comments

1000 characters

Imran has given biggest surprise in by-elections after Bhutto: Elahi

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

FY22: Over $31bn record remittances received

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

July-May LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Election on 22nd: PTI endorses Elahi’s nomination for CM’s slot

Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Personal devices: BoA puts aside $200m for probe into bankers’ use

Prime/brand new steel: FBR asked to probe phenomenon of large-scale misdeclarations

Fiscal consolidation: Economic, political uncertainty to challenge the pace: Moody’s

Read more stories