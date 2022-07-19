Imran has given biggest surprise in by-elections after Bhutto: Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who is candidate for the slot of chief minister, has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has given the biggest surprise in the by-elections after PPP’s Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

While chairing the PTI and PML-Q’s joint parliamentary party meeting on Monday, he said this is the biggest surprise for Imran Khan after Bhutto in the history of politics. He said there was no example of how the police were misused in the by-poll but the law would take its own way against those who had taken illegal actions.

In the meeting, the participants paid tributes to Imran Khan for the success in the by-election and termed it a win for his narrative. Umar Farooq MPA praised Parvez Elahi’s role as a coalition partner of PTI in Punjab especially and said they wanted Punjab to be led by a leader like him. He said they were also ready to tender their resignation on the call of Imran Khan.

Hanif Patafi MPA said the cases registered against his leaders should be investigated and withdrawn. Dr Akhtar Malik MPA said those who disrespected the assembly should be made an example.

Muhammad Basharat Raja, Chaudhry Zahiruddin, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Sardar Mohsin Leghari, Jahanzeb Khichi, Waseem Baduzai, Yawar Hussain Bukhari and other legislators also participated in the meeting.

