Miftah orders authorities to address pharma industry’s concerns

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has directed the relevant authorities to undertake the required measures for addressing the concerns of the pharmaceutical industry.

During a meeting with the representatives of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Industry on Monday, the minister was briefed about the contribution of the pharmaceutical industry in the economic development of the country.

The matters related to sales tax on import of raw materials and refunds of sales tax faced by the pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan were also discussed in the meeting.

Ismail acknowledged the contribution of the pharmaceutical industry and stressed that the present government is committed to resolving the operational issues being faced by various sectors of the economy.

He further assured the delegation to resolve the issues faced by the pharmaceutical industry at the earliest.

The government side in the meeting was represented by ShahidKhaqanAbbasi, Bilal Kiyani,coordinator to the Prime Minister on economy, Rana Ihsan Afzal, coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry, the chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) while the pharmaceutical industry was represented by CEO GSK ErumShakir Rahim, CEO Ferozsons Osman Waheed, MD Abbott Anis Ahmed, CEO SanteTauqeerulHaq, ED Pharma Bureau Ayesha Tammy Haq, and senior officers from the FBR and the Finance Division attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022