Dividend/Bonus Announcements
19 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Worldcall Telecom 31.12.2021 Nil (1,506.356) (0.51) 31.08.2022 23.08.2022
Limited Year End 11.00.A.M to 31.08.2022
(Unconsolidated) AGM
==========================================================================================================
