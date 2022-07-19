KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Worldcall Telecom 31.12.2021 Nil (1,506.356) (0.51) 31.08.2022 23.08.2022 Limited Year End 11.00.A.M to 31.08.2022 (Unconsolidated) AGM ==========================================================================================================

