Shehbaz Sharif’s government confined to Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid stated on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government is confined to Islamabad only, after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) failed to secure a majority in Punjab’s by-elections held on Sunday.

In the polls for the 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, unofficial results confirmed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) victory on a majority of the seats.

In a press conference, Sheikh Rashid urged PM Shehbaz to dissolve assemblies, announce fresh elections and leave the country. “We will forgive your wrongdoings,” he said.

“Imran Khan has ended Hamza Shehbaz’s political career,” he said, talking about the province’s chief minister.

“With soaring inflation and falling remittances, the only option left with the government is to dissolve assemblies, announce date for general elections and bring a caretaker setup in Pakistan.”

He also said PTI will challenge the government’s decision of rescinding voting rights from overseas Pakistanis in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He added that the time period from July 15 to August 30 was vital for the political ecosystem of Pakistan.

Rashid further reiterated that once re-elected, Imran Khan will not take any decision that is against the interests of the public of Pakistan.

While talking about the latest staff level agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said: “The federal government was of the view that UAE and Saudi Arabia will offer financial assistance but that did not happen.”

