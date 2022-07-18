AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.22%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.02%)
FCCL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
FLYNG 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.78%)
GGGL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.47%)
GTECH 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.96%)
MLCF 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.37%)
OGDC 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.87%)
PAEL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PRL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.11%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
TELE 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.53%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TPLP 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.77%)
TREET 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.31%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.26%)
UNITY 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.52%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,115 Decreased By -76.3 (-1.82%)
BR30 15,082 Decreased By -300.2 (-1.95%)
KSE100 41,487 Decreased By -587.5 (-1.4%)
KSE30 15,785 Decreased By -265.5 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,721

Reuters 18 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,721 per ounce, a break could open the way towards $1,728-$1,739 range.

The metal seems to have stabilized around a support at $1,700.

A small double-bottom is developing, which suggests a target of $1,739.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,700

A break below $1,700 may confirm the continuation of the downward wave C towards $1,683.

On the daily chart, a projection analysis reveals a pivotal support of $1,706, the 161.8% projection level of the downtrend from $1,998.

The doji on July 15 and the gain on Monday proved the support effective in stopping the downtrend.

A trend reversal could be occurring around this level.

Gold Spot gold Bullions

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,721

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Intra-day update: Rupee falls further against USD, hovers at 212

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Oil prices extend gains as weaker dollar, tight supplies support

IK demands general elections

Another state of emergency declared in Sri Lanka as acting president takes reins

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

Maryam says ‘we should accept defeat’

PM urges people to reject politics of divide, hatred

EU mulls tightening Russia sanctions, Ukraine says cities hit

Read more stories