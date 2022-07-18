PM urges people to reject politics of divide, hatred

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday urged the people to reject the politics of divide, discord and hatred with the power of their votes.

In a series of tweets on his twitter handle, the prime minister in veiled reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said that his ego, way of politics and inability had played havoc with the beautiful fabric of the society.

“Your vote is power. Use this power to reject the politics of anarchy, division & hate. Our beautiful country is much more than what this man has reduced it to. Cast your vote for national development & bright future of your children. I have my faith in your power to choose,” he posted a tweet.

The prime minister took to popular social media platform as the residents of Punjab province were set to vote in the by-election on twenty different constituencies of the province on Sunday.

In another tweet, he said every speech Imran Niazi delivered showed how unfit he was to hold public office. Under his direct supervision, the PTI had run a sordid campaign to defame national institutions and thus undermined Pakistan. “He is rewriting Machiavellian principles of politics in his lust for power,” he opined.

In a related tweet, the prime minister asked the voters to think about the corruption of Imran Khan Niazi government’s black tenure, economic upheaval, patronage and facilitation of mafias, and the destruction in the name of change while casting their votes.

“As people go to polls in Punjab today, remember what you have been put through in the nearly four years of PTI’s (mis)rule. Imran Khan’s legacy has been one of corruption, incompetence, destruction of the economy & protection of mafias & interest groups,” he posted in a tweet.

“Pakistan was distracted from its destination during the PTI’s tenure, you should express it with your votes,” he urged the voters.

The prime minister, in another tweet in Urdu language, said that during the last four years, Punjab province witnessed bad governance. The residents were deprived of the free medicines and the students were denied scholarships. Open bargaining was made on the government postings and transfers, he regretted, adding, civic facilities were in worst shape and lawlessness was at its peak in the province.

The prime minister said treatment meted out to Punjab province was no less than disrespecting of the people of province.

