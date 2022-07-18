AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM urges people to reject politics of divide, hatred

APP 18 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday urged the people to reject the politics of divide, discord and hatred with the power of their votes.

In a series of tweets on his twitter handle, the prime minister in veiled reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said that his ego, way of politics and inability had played havoc with the beautiful fabric of the society.

“Your vote is power. Use this power to reject the politics of anarchy, division & hate. Our beautiful country is much more than what this man has reduced it to. Cast your vote for national development & bright future of your children. I have my faith in your power to choose,” he posted a tweet.

The prime minister took to popular social media platform as the residents of Punjab province were set to vote in the by-election on twenty different constituencies of the province on Sunday.

In another tweet, he said every speech Imran Niazi delivered showed how unfit he was to hold public office. Under his direct supervision, the PTI had run a sordid campaign to defame national institutions and thus undermined Pakistan. “He is rewriting Machiavellian principles of politics in his lust for power,” he opined.

In a related tweet, the prime minister asked the voters to think about the corruption of Imran Khan Niazi government’s black tenure, economic upheaval, patronage and facilitation of mafias, and the destruction in the name of change while casting their votes.

“As people go to polls in Punjab today, remember what you have been put through in the nearly four years of PTI’s (mis)rule. Imran Khan’s legacy has been one of corruption, incompetence, destruction of the economy & protection of mafias & interest groups,” he posted in a tweet.

“Pakistan was distracted from its destination during the PTI’s tenure, you should express it with your votes,” he urged the voters.

The prime minister, in another tweet in Urdu language, said that during the last four years, Punjab province witnessed bad governance. The residents were deprived of the free medicines and the students were denied scholarships. Open bargaining was made on the government postings and transfers, he regretted, adding, civic facilities were in worst shape and lawlessness was at its peak in the province.

The prime minister said treatment meted out to Punjab province was no less than disrespecting of the people of province.

“Punjab has seen the worst-ever mis-governance. Citizens were deprived of free medicines & scholarships. Civil & police transfers/ postings were on sale. Quality of municipal services plummeted & lawlessness became rampant. Manner in which Punjab was treated was an insult to people,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister PTI Imran Khan Punjab by polls Punjab voters

Comments

1000 characters

PM urges people to reject politics of divide, hatred

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Maryam says ‘we should accept defeat’

IK demands general elections

Top US energy envoy expects further steps from OPEC producers on supplies

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

EU mulls tightening Russia sanctions, Ukraine says cities hit

Polling amidst strict security

RTO Peshawar praises business community

India’s Covid vaccinations hit 2bn, new cases at four-month high

Read more stories