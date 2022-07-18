AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nayeem Khan completes five years in notorious Tihar jail

APP 18 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader All Party Hurriyat Conference and Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Nayeem Ahmed Khan has completed five years of his continuous incarceration in India’s notorious Tihar jail.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman, while voicing his serious concerns over the illegal detention of the party chairman, said, “On this day in 2017, Nayeem Ahmed Khan was arrested by the Indian authorities from his Srinagar residence and then hurriedly rushed to New Delhi’s Tihar jail where he has been languishing for the past five years.”

Terming abduction-style arrest of the APHC leader as a flagrant violation of the basic human rights Rehman said, “Imprisonment of key Kashmiri political leaders including Nayeem Khan was part of Modi government’s massive clamp down policy to suppress dissent in the region.”

Hailing the party chairman’s commitment to Kashmir cause, the spokesman said, “Nayeem Ahmed Khan is creating a history of patience, perseverance and determination by enduring the unendurable in the notorious prison.”

“Khan has spent most of his life in different jails and all the baseless cases filed against him have not been proved in any court,” the spokesman said, adding that despite the passage of five years, the NIA and ED authorities could not produce a single-evidence against Khan in the court of law.

He said that Kashmiri leaders like Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Massrat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi and others were being punished for their indomitable role in the ongoing liberation struggle and their persistent demand for holding referendum in Kashmir so that Kashmiris could peacefully determine their political future.

Reiterating Kashmiris’ pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical conclusion, the JKNF leader said, “The entire Kashmiri nation stands firm on its demand for holding a referendum to allow people of the region to decide their political future.” He said that Indian government’s policy of oppression and suppression could not deter Kashmiris from pursuing their collective cause for which they had been rendering matchless services and sacrifices.

Expressing solidarity with its jailed leader and other Kashmiri prisoners, the JKNF spokesman appealed to the United Nations and other international organisations to put pressure on New Delhi to restore the political rights of Kashmiris.

Terming continuous detention as a grave threat to life of Kashmiri leaders, he said that it was high time that the global community should take effective cognizance of the matter and play its role in the release of detained Kashmiri prisoners, who were unlawfully detained by Indian occupation authorities before and after August 2019.

He said that the UNSC must take practical steps to hold a free referendum in disputed Jammu and Kashmir. Stressing the need for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute, he said, “Peace and stability in south Asia was inescapably linked to an early and amicable resolution of the lingering dispute.”

Senior leader All Party Hurriyat Conference JKNF Nayeem Ahmed Khan India’s notorious Tihar jail

Comments

1000 characters

Nayeem Khan completes five years in notorious Tihar jail

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Maryam says ‘we should accept defeat’

PM urges people to reject politics of divide, hatred

IK demands general elections

Top US energy envoy expects further steps from OPEC producers on supplies

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

EU mulls tightening Russia sanctions, Ukraine says cities hit

Polling amidst strict security

RTO Peshawar praises business community

India’s Covid vaccinations hit 2bn, new cases at four-month high

Read more stories