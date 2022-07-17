Shehbaz, Hamza granted exemption from appearing in court

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday allowed one time exemption to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference from personal appearance and adjourned the hearing till Aug 13.

The court also allowed one time exemption for personal appearance in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz and adjourned the proceedings till August 13.

Hamza did not attend the hearing and sought a onetime exemption from personal appearance on account of an official meeting relating to monsoon rains and briefing by Punjab Disaster Management Authority to oversee emergency arrangements for safety of citizens.

The NAB alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being chief minister Punjab and his son Hamza with the abetment and connivance of each other caused a loss to national exchequer of Rs213 million by committing the offence of misuse of authority.

In Ashiana reference, the NAB alleged that Shehbaz and other accused persons caused a huge loss to national exchequer by awarding the contract of the housing scheme to a company without bidding.

Former principal secretary to the prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad is also an accused in this reference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022