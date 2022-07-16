Commerce minister, USTR hold virtual meeting

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Ambassador Katherine Tai, the United States Trade Representative (USTR), held a virtual meeting on Friday.

USTR, Ambassador Tai underscored the importance of economic-partnership between Pakistan and the U.S. and stressed on unlocking the trade potential between the two countries with special emphasis on the sectors of agriculture and digital trade.

Minister for Commerce acknowledged the need for increased cooperation between the two countries in traditional and modern sectors. He further emphasized on holding the U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council meeting to further deepen the economic ties.

