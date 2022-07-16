AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
Pakistan

Petroleum dealers announce nationwide strike on Monday

INP 16 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The Petroleum dealers association of Pakistan has announced a nationwide strike on Monday, demanding a rise in dealer’s margin.

The union has summoned a session regarding the strike and negotiations with the government over the dealer’s margin. Petrol pumps cannot operate under the current margin, they claim.

The petrol dealers had announced to stage a nationwide strike on July 18 if the government failed to fulfil their demand of fixing the dealer margin at 6%.

The association said that the minimum wage of an employee has reached Rs25,000 and prices of other commodities were also increased. The dealers said that the margin should be increased up to 6% due to the increase in the expenditures.

Moreover, banners having the strike call and demands of the PPDA were posed at the petrol pumps of different cities. The government has not contacted the PPDA office-bearers to seek withdrawal of their strike call so far.

However, the PM, addressing the nation on July 14, announced a reduction of Rs18.50 per litre of petrol and diesel by Rs40.54 per litre.

