Gold prices almost unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday remained nearly unchanged on the local market, traders said.

They dipped by Rs50 to Rs141100 per tola and Rs43 to Rs120970 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1705 per ounce.

Silver was traded for Rs1570 per tola and Rs1346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.

