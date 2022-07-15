No respite from the rain: Met department predicts heavy downpour in Karachi

Karachi is set to witness another spell of widespread rains and thunderstorms, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department issuing on Friday a weather warning for the residents of the city, flagging risks of waterlogging and urban flooding.

“The low-pressure area persists over north east Arabian Sea and adjoining Runn of Kutch, India with its trough extending upto south east Sindh which has produced dust/ thunder storm at a number of places in Sindh with isolated very heavy falls in southeast Sindh,” it said in a notification.

The Met Department said widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, TM Khan, Tando Allayar and Sanghar from today till July 18.

In addition, Nawabshah, Noushero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore districts are at risk of heavy rainfalls as well.

Parts of Karachi flooded as rains lash city

Heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur districts during the period, the notice read.

The Met Department warned that persistent heavy spells may trigger hill torrents and flash flooding along the Kirthar range, while sea conditions could become very rough and fisherman are advised to remain careful.

It directed all concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures.

Monsoon rains: Karachi’s death toll rises to 14

In view of the forecast, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed civic departments to stay on high alert.

He said plans have been made for the second spell of rains this month and hoped the situation will be better this time. He said the Sindh government is making all-out efforts to ensure that the people do not suffer.

Earlier this week, Karachi witnessed urban flooding after relentless rains during the Eid holidays that lasted more than 12 hours in some areas.

Monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the city as water accumulated in low lying areas and roads, while power supply to different areas was suspended.

At least 14 people died, with 4 people passing away in electrocution incidents.

Second spell of rains: Wahab directs civic depts to remain alert