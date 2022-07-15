‘Vintage and Antique Cars of Pakistan’: Murree Brewery Company announces sponsorship of book

ISLAMABAD: Murree Brewery Company has announced the sponsorship of the book “Vintage and Antique Cars of Pakistan” to be written by Mohsin Ikram, President of Vintage and Classic Car Club Pakistan.

This was announced by the Murree Brewery’s Chief Executive Officer, Isphanyar Bhandara at a press conference here on Thursday. He was accompanied by Mohsin Ikram who will be the author of the book and President of Vintage and Classic Car Club Pakistan.

On this occasion, the media was informed that a book will be written about the vanishing cars in Pakistan under the title “Vintage and Antique Cars of Pakistan” by Mohsin Ikram and Naeem Baloch of Letopical Printers will be the publisher of this book. The media was told that the book would consist of 300 pages with details of 100 antique cars.

Isphanyar Bhandara, Chief Executive Officer of Murree Brewery, described the book as a great option for car lovers in Pakistan and said, “We want to preserve the historical and ancient inheritance and are hopeful to showcase this heritage to the world. Previously through Murree Brewery, three books including Kalasha, Rawalpindi, Gems and Jewels have been published and this is the fourth book we are sponsoring.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022