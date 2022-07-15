AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
Navy promotes two officers to rank of rear admiral

Press Release 15 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Two officers of Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Amir Mahmood got commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1992. The Flag Officer is a graduate of National Defence University, Islamabad, Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and has done joint Warfare Course from Australia.

The Admiral has an illustrious naval career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commandant Jinnah Naval Base and Commanding Officer of PNS ZULFIQUAR & PNS JURRAT. His Staff appointments include senior Pakistan Naval Officer Saudi Arabia, Director Human Resources at Naval Headquarters, Naval Liaison Officer at HQ US NAVCENT Bahrain and Senior Staff Officer (Ops) to Commander West & Commander Coast. The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-i-lmtiaz (Military).

Rear Admiral Imtiaz Ali was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1993. The Flag Officer is graduate of National Defence University, Islamabad and Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. The Admiral has a vast experience of command and staff appointments. His major Command appointments include Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron and Commanding Officer PNS ALAMGIR & PNS MUJAHID. His staff appointments include Chief Naval Overseer 1st OPV Mission Romania, Director Pakistan Navy Tactical School, Naval Liaison Officer US NAVCENT Bahrain and Assistant Principal Staff Officer to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee JSHQ. The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) & has been conferred with Tamgha-i-Basalat twice.

