Mohsin Ranjha meets Nawaz in London

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha called on the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif in London on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters relating to the current political situation of the country and other issues came under discussion.

The party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz has been addressing public rallies in different cities of Punjab, claiming her party’s victory in the by-polls and assuring the masses of immediate relief after tough decisions for the revival of economy.