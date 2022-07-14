AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
Pakistan ready for revolution through elections or Sri Lankan model: Fawad

  • Urges judges to let political decisions be taken on political battlefields
BR Web Desk 14 Jul, 2022

Former minister of information Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that the public of Pakistan is ready for a revolution either through general elections or what is happening in Sri Lanka right now.

He was referring to nationwide protests in Sri Lanka that erupted few months ago due to the economic crisis. Anti-government protests have been taking place over power blackouts, shortages of basic goods and rising prices.

Things came to a head on Saturday, as thousands of protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home and office and the prime minister’s official residence. The PM has now declared a state of emergency.

Speaking at a press conference, Fawad also said once again that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was removed through a foreign conspiracy.

However, he said the cipher received by former prime minister Imran Khan that proved this conspiracy is not being investigated because the leadership and judges want to bury it.

Detailed judgment issued: Suri’s ruling infringed Opposition’s rights: SC

Referring to the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict on the vote of no-confidence motion, he said that the courts were taking political decisions while disregarding the evidence.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court held that the ruling of the Deputy Speaker and the subsequent actions of the prime minister and president during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led coalition government prima facie infringed fundamental rights of the opposition parties and the public at large.

Chaudhry noted that former US national security adviser John Bolton had outrightly accepted that the US was involved in toppling governments and changing political regimes “but the Supreme Court brushed off this revelation.”

He also highlighted that PTI had submitted the cipher to the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan but it was not presented to the judges for review.

‘Landmark judgement’: law minister hails SC verdict on Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling

Talking about recommendations given in the SC verdict in form of a note, Chaudhry highlighted that “it spared no one from being prosecuted under Article 6.”

He also stressed that if prosecutions under Article 6 began, then a lot of people would turn out to be traitors.

Article 6 of the constitution of Pakistan deals with high treason and prosecution of a person who subverts or suspends or holds the constitution of Pakistan in abeyance.

He highlighted that Supreme Court’s judgement would be quashed once an elected assembly assumes power.

“The current assembly does not represent Pakistan because the biggest political party is missing from it. Therefore, an elected assembly after the next elections will reject this judgement,” he said. “It will also decide whether Article 6 is applicable on violation of Article 69 that directs courts not to inquire into proceedings of the parliament.”

“Let political decisions be taken on political battlefields,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fawad also said he was positive that PTI will sweep the lower government elections that are set to take place over this weekend.

