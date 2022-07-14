AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
AVN 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.28%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
EFERT 89.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.86%)
FCCL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
FFL 6.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
GGL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
GTECH 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
OGDC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.12%)
PAEL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TPLP 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.49%)
TREET 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 81.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 5 (0.12%)
BR30 15,433 Decreased By -34.8 (-0.23%)
KSE100 41,998 Increased By 135.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,034 Increased By 70 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka protest sites calm as president’s resignation awaited

Reuters 14 Jul, 2022

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s main city, Colombo, was calm on Thursday as people waited for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives to escape a popular uprising that erupted as the country struggles with an economic crisis.

Rajapaksa was expected to head to Singapore though his final destination was not clear. His decision on Wednesday to make his ally Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe the acting president triggered more protests, with demonstrators storming parliament and the premier’s office demanding that he quit too.

Rajapaksa had repeatedly assured the speaker of parliament that he would step down on Wednesday, but his resignation letter had not arrived as of early Thursday, said an aide to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Police said one person was killed and 84 injured in clashes between riot police and protesters on Wednesday near the parliament building and the prime minister’s office, as people demanded the ouster of both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe.

Police spokesman Nalin Thalduwa said the man who died was a 26-year old protester who succumbed after he was injured near the prime minister’s office.

Protests against the economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over government buildings in Colombo, blaming the powerful Rajapaksa family and allies for runaway inflation, shortages and corruption.

Sri Lanka: timeline of a crisis

The area around parliament was deserted on Thursday morning. Police manned a barricade on the approach road. Nearby, life returned to normal, with shops open and plenty of cars on the road.

The night before, an intersection there was packed with several hundred protesters and ambulances regularly ferried the injured out of the area.

“We want Ranil to go home,” Malik Perera, a 29-year-old rickshaw driver who said he took part in the protests, said on Thursday. “They have sold the country, we want a good person to take over, until then we won’t stop.”

Sitting in a park opposite the entrance to parliament, he showed bruising on his back that he said he received during the clashes.

An overnight curfew imposed by the acting president ended early on Thursday with no arrests, Thalduwa said.

Police attack News First journalists covering Sri Lanka protests

Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left the main international airport near Colombo on an air force plane early on Wednesday. Maldives media said he was now waiting for a private jet to fly to Singapore.

Reuters could not confirm his travel plans.

Government sources and aides said the president’s brothers, former president and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, were still in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s parliament is expected to name a new full-time president on July 20, and a top ruling party source told Reuters Wickremesinghe was the party’s first choice, although no decision had been taken. The opposition’s choice is their main leader Sajith Premadasa, the son of a former president.

Sri Lanka protestors Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka protest sites calm as president’s resignation awaited

Traders propose major changes in Finance Act

Global economy: IMF says outlook has ‘darkened significantly’

15pc cut in oil prices recommended

Development budget for FY2022-23: Finance Division issues strategy for release of funds

MoF makes guidelines on lending to provinces, PSEs

Govt raises Rs506bn from sale of MTBs

Floods have killed 165, injured 171 people so far: NDMA

Detailed judgment issued: Suri’s ruling infringed Opposition’s rights: SC

Coal import for power generation: Pakistan’s delegation to visit Afghanistan on 17th

PC chairman Ahmed quits

Read more stories