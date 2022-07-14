Brecorder Logo
Two tourists kidnapped from Ziarat

ZIARAT: At least two tourists were kidnapped from Balochistan’s Ziarat district on Wednesday. Levies sources said...
INP 14 Jul, 2022

ZIARAT: At least two tourists were kidnapped from Balochistan’s Ziarat district on Wednesday.

Levies sources said a family was travelling from Quetta to Ziarat when they were pulled over by unidentified men in the district’s Warchoom area.

Kidnappers released all the family members except the two male companions traveling with them, prompting suspicions of a targeted kidnapping incident. A search for them is currently underway.

