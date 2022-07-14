Brecorder Logo
SAU to launch project for planting oil palms in coastal areas

Recorder Report 14 Jul, 2022

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University will launch a project to plant oil palms in coastal districts to meet the shortage of edible oil, which is being funded by the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council.

According to the statement released by the spokesman of the university the Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam will start research work to meet the shortage of edible oil in the country by planting new oil palm products with modern technology in different areas of coastal districts of Sindh.

In this regard, the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council has also approved three-year Project for the SAU, which will be launched under the supervision of Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi, Professor of the Department of Soil Science.

On this occasion, Dr. Fateh Marri congratulated the team on winning the project and said that Pakistan is an agricultural country, even so, we have to import 75% of our demand for edible oil, and the import bill is about four billion dollars a year.

oil palms Pakistan Agricultural Research Council

