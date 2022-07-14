Met Office alerts officials to possibility of flooding in Sindh

KARACHI: The Met Office on Wednesday alerted the concerned authorities to flash and urban flooding in Sindh during the fresh rains expected from July 14 till July 17.

Persistent heavy spell may trigger hill torrents, flash flooding along and downstream Kirthar range. Sea conditions may remain rough to very rough from July 15 to July 17.

Heavy falls are expected to generate urban flooding and water logging in low lying areas in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur Districts over the period.

“All concerned authorities are requested to remain alert/ vigilant and take necessary measures,” the Met said.

Another strong monsoon weather system is expected to reach Sindh from Thursday, July 14 and may persist till July 18, which is likely to produce heavy rains across the province.

Widespread rain-thunderstorms with few heavy to very heavy falls are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Noushero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore Districts.

