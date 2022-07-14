Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Met Office alerts officials to possibility of flooding in Sindh

Recorder Report 14 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The Met Office on Wednesday alerted the concerned authorities to flash and urban flooding in Sindh during the fresh rains expected from July 14 till July 17.

Persistent heavy spell may trigger hill torrents, flash flooding along and downstream Kirthar range. Sea conditions may remain rough to very rough from July 15 to July 17.

Heavy falls are expected to generate urban flooding and water logging in low lying areas in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur Districts over the period.

“All concerned authorities are requested to remain alert/ vigilant and take necessary measures,” the Met said.

Another strong monsoon weather system is expected to reach Sindh from Thursday, July 14 and may persist till July 18, which is likely to produce heavy rains across the province.

Widespread rain-thunderstorms with few heavy to very heavy falls are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Noushero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore Districts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

met office Karachi weather urban flooding monsoon weather

Comments

1000 characters

Met Office alerts officials to possibility of flooding in Sindh

Traders propose major changes in Finance Act

Global economy: IMF says outlook has ‘darkened significantly’

15pc cut in oil prices recommended

Development budget for FY2022-23: Finance Division issues strategy for release of funds

MoF makes guidelines on lending to provinces, PSEs

Govt raises Rs506bn from sale of MTBs

Floods have killed 165, injured 171 people so far: NDMA

Detailed judgment issued: Suri’s ruling infringed Opposition’s rights: SC

Coal import for power generation: Pakistan’s delegation to visit Afghanistan on 17th

PC chairman Ahmed quits

Read more stories