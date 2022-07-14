PPP leader Ahmad Mahmood meets CM: Hamza claims his party, allies will win 20 seats in by-polls

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz said on Wednesday that Imran Niazi wants to create unrest in the country under the guise of his false politics but vowed not to leave any stone unturned in making the people prosperous by uniting with our allies.

While addressing a press conference at his Model Town residence after meeting with Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, President Peoples Party South Punjab, Hamza said “Our alliance is not for making the government but rather uniting together for the country and the nation. We did not unite for doing politics only.” He said, “We worked for the welfare of the masses without cabinet. We formulated a programme to provide subsidized flour and also to provide 100 unit free electricity for the first time in the history of the country.”

The CM maintained that Imran Niazi did not do anything himself and went to the Election Commission on the matter of providing free electricity and got stay order on it. Imran Niazi sold the watches from the Taushakhana being given by the friendly countries, he said.

Hamza said, “Our alliance will obtain popularity from the people and we will attain success on 20 seats on 17th July. We will not do vindictive politics like Imran Niazi after getting victory and we have to improve the national economy by working jointly. Now time has come to give the masses complete benefit for reduction in the prices of petroleum product.”

Hamza said “We thank Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for supporting and standing with us. No single party can change the destiny of the country and we all have to work together. We will have to do away with hatred in order to take the country forward.”

Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood said on the occasion that he had met with Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and also met with our PML-N friends. “We gave a final shape to the strategy with regard to the 17th July by-elections. Both the parties have complete homogeneity in this regard,” he added. He hoped to give good results by uniting together in the by elections of South Punjab a great amount of effort will be required to rectify the shortcomings being created in the last four years in the country, adding: “ We made a consensus opinion that we have to think for the country collectively and put politics aside.”

Earlier, CM Hamza Shahbaz in a meeting with the PPP leader Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest, political situation and joint strategy with regard to by-elections. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Kh. Ahmad Hasaan, Kh. Salman Rafique, Kh. Imran Nazir, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Makhdoom Usman Ahmad and other personalities were also present on this occasion.

