14 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Saif Power Limited 31.12.2022 45% (i) - - - 25.07.2022
Year End to 27.07.2022
Tandlianwala Sugar 30.09.2021 Nil 712.245 6.05 05.08.2022 29.07.2022
Mills Ltd Year End 10.00.A.M to 05.08.2022
AGM
==========================================================================================================
