KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Saif Power Limited 31.12.2022 45% (i) - - - 25.07.2022 Year End to 27.07.2022 Tandlianwala Sugar 30.09.2021 Nil 712.245 6.05 05.08.2022 29.07.2022 Mills Ltd Year End 10.00.A.M to 05.08.2022 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022