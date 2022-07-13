Backed by Dubai and Pakistan investors, GOHO Rooms aims to expand footprint

ISLAMABAD: Backed by Dubai-based Tricap Investments and Pakistan’s Genesis Holding, hospitality sector’s GOHO Rooms is gearing up to expand in the country after successfully raising funds for the purpose, the company said in a statement.

GOHO Rooms, which did not disclose the amount of funds raised, will collaborate with existing hotels to add value in three verticals including: digitising complete hotel operations by installing an in-house, end-to-end hospitality management system, providing booking through an extensive sales and marketing network, enhancing hotel partners' profitability through higher occupancy, and elevating customer experience in the affordable sector while increasing the capacity of existing hotels to help them scale and grow, it added in the statement.

“GOHO is backed by strong sponsors like Tricap Investments and Genesis Holding. Previously, Tricap Investments has backed several startups including Dastgyr, Clicky, and Farmdar. Genesis Holdings has a major shareholding in, Trax, UDPL, Dunkin (IFL), and InteliGen,” the company said.

“The core amenities that GOHO promises to implement in the partner hotels are clean rooms, fresh white linen beddings, friendly staff, heaters/ACs, complimentary travel kits, Wi-fi, and breakfast. Moreover, GOHO will train the staff to provide the customers with top-notch service: communication, complaint management and operational excellence. GOHO aims to digitize the hotels through GOHO’s customized digital portal by streamlining the entire hoteling process. The customers will be able to book their rooms, check in, make payments, correspond, order room service, and more.”

The company said that it operates 500+ rooms across Pakistan with areas including Karachi, Lahore, Sukkur, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Hunza, Sost, Gilgit, Aliabad, Attabad Lake, and more.

"By the end of 2023, GOHO aims to operate 2,500 rooms all over Pakistan."

Ali Bin Masood, the CEO of GOHO Rooms, said: “We would like to revolutionise the hospitality industry of Pakistan. We want people to explore Pakistan by providing them accommodation with standardized services at an affordable price. We want to play a role in bringing sustainability to the hotel industry of Pakistan while providing the customers with more for their buck.”