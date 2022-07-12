AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand at 21-month low as dollar strength weighs

Reuters 12 Jul, 2022

South Africa’s rand weakened to a fresh 21-month low early on Tuesday, as dollar hit a two-decade high on the view that the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates faster and further than its peers to tackle soaring inflation.

At 0609 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1725 against the dollar, down 0.42% from its last close, the lowest it has been since September 2020.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts, rose 0.26% to 108.44.

It had earlier climbed to 108.47, its highest since October 2002.

Analysts have warned that riskier assets such as the rand is at a risk of further weakness as investors seek the safety of dollar at a time of major economic upheavals.

South African rand weakens as dollar finds support

“It is worth pointing out that the dollar strength is broad-based, with the greenback firmer against almost all G10 and emerging market currencies this morning,” ETM Analytics said in a research note.

South African-focused investors will be looking at manufacturing data, which is scheduled for 1100 GMT, for clues on the health of the local economy.

Investors are also keen on US consumer price data due Wednesday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the index to print an 8.8% annual rate for June.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 4.5 basis points to 10.810%.

South Africa’s rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand at 21-month low as dollar strength weighs

PMD says another strong monsoon spell expected between July 14-17

Biden seeks to persuade Saudi Arabia to pump more oil as prices soar

Oil slides as renewed China COVID curbs temper fuel demand outlook

Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate climbs to 5-month high

Sri Lanka president hits airport standoff in escape attempt

Japan bids sombre farewell to slain Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving premier

India rupee at record low tracking weak Asian peers, shares

Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian assault, West braces for worsening energy crisis

Olympic great Mo Farah was trafficked to UK, forced to be child servant

'Unknown power' prevented prosecution of Asif Zardari: Imran Khan

Read more stories