ANL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
ASL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
AVN 79.13 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (4.05%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.68%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
GGL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.64%)
GTECH 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.83%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1%)
PACE 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PRL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
PTC 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.43%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.71%)
TPLP 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 30.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.05%)
TRG 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.57%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.78%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.32%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 33.8 (0.83%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 252 (1.68%)
KSE100 41,552 Increased By 499.7 (1.22%)
KSE30 15,880 Increased By 217.7 (1.39%)
South African rand weakens as dollar finds support

Reuters 27 Jun, 2022

South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade on Monday, as the safe-haven dollar benefited from a bid for safety by wary investors worried about rising interest rates and the risk of a global recession.

At 0626 GMT, the rand traded at 15.8600 against the dollar, down 0.38% from its previous close. The dollar index, which measures the currency versus six rivals, was slightly up at 104.050.

The dollar typically rises in times of uncertainty, as investors prefer dollar-denominated assets over higher-yielding, but riskier assets such as the rand.

On the Johannesburg stock market, investor attention will be on technology investors and market heavyweights Naspers Ltd and Prosus NV, following an announcement that they intend to sell down their stake in Chinese software giant Tencent Holdings Ltd to fund a share repurchase programme.

South African rand slips on global caution; GDP in focus

Shares of Tencent fell 2.5% on the news. Naspers has a majority stake in Prosus, which in turn holds 28.78% in Tencent.

The South-Africa listed company reported a 16% drop in full-year profit on Monday.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was slightly lower in early deals, with the yield up 1.5 basis points to 10.275%.

South Africa’s rand

