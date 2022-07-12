AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
At least six people dead in Ukraine’s strike on Nova Kakhovka, Russia’s TASS says

Reuters 12 Jul, 2022

At least six people were killed in an attack by Ukrainian armed forces on Monday in the Russian-held town of Nova Kakhovka in the southern Kherson region, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

“There are six people confirmed. And many dozens injured, (with) shrapnel wounds, cuts,” the report said, citing Vladimir Leontyev, head of the Kakhovka District military-civilian administration in the Kherson region. “There are still many people under the rubble.

The injured are being taken to the hospital, but many people are blocked in their apartments and houses,“ Leontyev added.

According to the report, in addition to damaged buildings, the attack also led to an explosion at fertilizer warehouses in the region.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Ukraine says Russian forces have targeted civilians ever since they invaded on Feb. 24, leaving cities, towns and villages in ruins, but Moscow rejects the charge and in turn says Ukrainians are responsible for civilians deaths.

Ukrainian officials said their forces had destroyed an ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Serhiy Bratchuk, Odesa administration spokesperson, wrote on his Telegram channel that Nova Kakhovka was now “minus” its ammunition warehouse.

Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 claiming it was a “special military operation” to demilitarise its neighbour and rid it of dangerous nationalists.

Kyiv and the West say it was an imperialist land grab by Putin.

