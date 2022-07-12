AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden seeks to persuade Saudi Arabia to pump more oil as prices soar

AFP Updated 12 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Joe Biden will make his first visit as US president to Saudi Arabia on Friday, where he will seek to persuade Riyadh to pump more oil to bring down prices that are fuelling inflation to the highest levels in decades.

Prior to his election, Biden had vowed that Saudi should be a "pariah" state following the 2018 murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in a recalibration of relations with the oil-producing country that is a kingpin of the OPEC oil cartel.

However, since then, key crude producer Russia had invaded Ukraine, propelling oil prices to levels last seen during the 2008 global financial crisis.

That pushed US inflation to the highest rate in more than four decades -- and this could yet persuade Biden to set aside human rights concerns before key US midterm elections in November, experts say.

"It highlights his desperation ahead of the midterms to at least be seen to be trying to alleviate the tightness in the market and bring prices back down," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

"Desperate times call for desperate measures."

OPEC deal expiring

Biden's chances could be boosted by the looming expiry of a crucial deal among the wider so-called OPEC+ group to boost oil production.

OPEC+ comprises the 13-nation Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries led by Saudi Arabia and its 10 partners headed by Russia.

Biden ‘stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened’ by Abe killing

The group had previously slashed output in 2020, when demand was decimated by Covid pandemic lockdowns worldwide.

But since last year, countries have been gradually reopening the taps as economies rebound.

Last month, OPEC+ stuck to a previously agreed output hike, shrugging off calls for bigger increases to tame elevated prices.

The deal will soon run its course once OPEC+ returns to pre-pandemic production after August.

"The expiration of the OPEC+ deal in September does create an opportunity and perhaps (Biden) would not be making such a move if he had not been assured that something is possible," said Erlam.

The grouping will hold its next production gathering in August.

Hopes dashed?

Yet Biden's hopes for more oil could be dashed because elevated crude prices, despite recent losses, have energised state revenues and economies across the Middle East.

"It would be a massive surprise if Saudi Arabia produced more oil," said independent analyst Stephen Innes.

There is a "significant economic incentive to not increase production", said XTB analyst Walid Koudmani.

Riyadh is already pumping close to maximum capacity.

In May, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated that the kingdom had "done what it could" for the oil market.

The industry needed to increase refining capacity instead of simply pumping more barrels of crude, he argued.

The Iran question

Iran is another major bone of contention between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh is leading a fight against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are supported by Tehran.

Meanwhile, Washington wants to restore the Iran nuclear deal abandoned by Biden's predecessor Donald Trump in 2018.

That could lead to the lifting of US economic sanctions on Iran -- and pave the way for a return to the OPEC member's full export capacity.

Chief negotiators from the US and Iran held indirect talks in Qatar in June, in a bid to revive the nuclear deal.

A nuclear deal "appeared to be within reach several times in the recent past, particularly after the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict", said analyst Koudmani.

"It has failed to gain any traction and would likely be passed up by the US if they were to receive assurances (of higher oil output) from Saudi Arabia after this visit from President Biden," the expert concluded.

Joe Biden Saudi Arabia Jamal Khashoggi Oil prices Covid pandemic lockdowns OPEC oil cartel Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Comments

1000 characters

Biden seeks to persuade Saudi Arabia to pump more oil as prices soar

PMD says another strong monsoon spell expected between July 14-17

Oil slides as renewed China COVID curbs temper fuel demand outlook

Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate climbs to 5-month high

Sri Lanka president hits airport standoff in escape attempt

Japan bids sombre farewell to slain Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving premier

India rupee at record low tracking weak Asian peers, shares

Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian assault, West braces for worsening energy crisis

Olympic great Mo Farah was trafficked to UK, forced to be child servant

'Unknown power' prevented prosecution of Asif Zardari: Imran Khan

Read more stories