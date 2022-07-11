AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
India’s coal imports hit record high in June

Reuters 11 Jul, 2022

NEW DELHI: India’s coal imports hit a record high in June despite high global prices, data from three trade sources and Refinitiv ship tracking showed, as economic activity picked up and amid a domestic shortage of the fuel.

India imported over 25 million tonnes of thermal coal and coking coal in June, rising by over a third compared with the same period last year, data from consultancies Coalmint and Kpler, and trader I-Energy Natural Resources showed.

Imports of thermal coal - used mainly in electricity generation - jumped to 19.6 million tonnes, while shipments of coking coal - used in steelmaking - rose to about 5.4 million tonnes, Coalmint and I-energy data showed.

Afghanistan lifts coal prices as exports to neighbouring Pakistan boom

Coal accounts for nearly three-fourths of India’s power output, and utilities account for over 75% of India’s coal consumption.

The energy-hungry nation’s annual power demand is growing at the fastest rate in at least 38 years and high global coal prices, amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, are straining the finances of debt-laden government-run utilities.

Thermal coal imports jumped 40%, while imports of coking coal surged 23%, data from India-based trader I-Energy showed.

Coal shipments from top supplier Indonesia more than tripled to a record 14.5 million tonnes, while imports of coal from Russia nearly doubled to 1.2 million tonnes, Kpler data showed. The imports included thermal, coking, PCI coal and anthracite.

Shipments from other top suppliers Australia and South Africa were lower compared with the same period last year but higher compared with imports in May, the Kpler data showed. Imports from the United States fell to the lowest in four months.

Chinese energy company threatens to discontinue import of Afghan coal

Indian coal imports are expected to increase in the coming months. State-run Coal India has placed orders to ship in at least 12 million tonnes over the next twelve months to address shortfalls at utilities. Indonesia expects higher demand from India.

However, overall coal shipments this year are yet to exceed pre-COVID levels, I-Energy data showed. Total imports in the Jan-June period were 119.5 million tonnes, 0.6% lower than 2019, the data showed.

coal mine coal prices coal market import of coal global coal price India’s coal imports

