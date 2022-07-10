Punjab CM orders ‘excellent cleanliness arrangements’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has issued necessary directions for making excellent cleanliness arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha across Punjab including Lahore.

Assigning the tasks to the Solid Waste Management Companies and the administration of every district to ensure zero waste operation, the CM asserted not to make any compromise on the cleanliness arrangements and action will be taken against the concerned officers where any lapse is noticed.

Hamza also directed timely disposal of residues in all the small and big cities of the province. He directed to pay special attention on making cleanliness arrangements of streets and towns as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. Duties should be performed under a coordinated and a comprehensive plan in order to provide neat and clean environment to the citizens, he ordered.

The CM directed Deputy Commissioners and Officers of Solid Waste Management Companies to review cleanliness plan by making field visits on Eid. He said he would personally supervise all the arrangements being made on Eid, it is the joint responsibility of the concerned departments to provide clean environment and facilities to the masses.

He further directed to provide all possible facilities to the visitors coming to buy sacrificial animals in the cattle markets. He asked to fully implement on the chalked out plan to cope up with the Congo and dengue virus. He urged to utilise all resources to make excellent cleanliness arrangements.

He directed to provide facilities to the tourists at the tourist places of the province and especially to the tourists visiting Murree. He directed to make special arrangements to maintain the flow of traffic in all the tourist places including Murree. He maintained that the citizens visiting Murree during Eid holidays should not face any difficulties and they should be informed about the traffic situation at every moment. He directed to ensure implementation on the formulated special plan for the smooth flow of traffic.

He directed administrative officers to adopt zero tolerance policy in order to stop overcharging of hotels and parking places. He ordered to take indiscriminate legal action against those found involved in doing overcharging.

