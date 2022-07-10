AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Jul 10, 2022
Pakistan

PN continues relief operations in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

Press Release 10 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations continue in different coastal areas of Balochistan.

In the recent heavy monsoon rains and flash floods, Pakistan Navy provided all out support and assisted civil administration by rescuing the locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations. More than thousand cusecs of water was deflooded by PN relief teams utilising own sources.

Pakistan Navy troops reached out to far-flung rural areas of Pasni, Winder, Gwadar, Jiwani and adjoining villages in Balochistan and distributed necessary relief and food commodities.

Hundreds of ration bags, fresh drinking water and household items including medicines were provided to affected populace. More than 500 patients were provided free treatment at medical camps established by PN.

Pakistan Navy has always remained at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. Relief operation in Balochistan is a practical manifestation of PN’s resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

pakistan navy PN HADR operations PN relief teams Pakistan Navy troops flood hit areas of Balochistan

