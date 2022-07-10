PN continues relief operations in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations continue in different coastal areas of Balochistan.

In the recent heavy monsoon rains and flash floods, Pakistan Navy provided all out support and assisted civil administration by rescuing the locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations. More than thousand cusecs of water was deflooded by PN relief teams utilising own sources.

Pakistan Navy troops reached out to far-flung rural areas of Pasni, Winder, Gwadar, Jiwani and adjoining villages in Balochistan and distributed necessary relief and food commodities.

Hundreds of ration bags, fresh drinking water and household items including medicines were provided to affected populace. More than 500 patients were provided free treatment at medical camps established by PN.

Pakistan Navy has always remained at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. Relief operation in Balochistan is a practical manifestation of PN’s resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

