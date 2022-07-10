AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JI decries lack of govt efforts to tackle rains properly

Recorder Report 10 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the rains in Karachi have unveiled the cosmetic measures and governmental announcements about cleaning of drains and rain preparedness.

Addressing a press conference, here on Saturday, he said that corruption in development budget of Rs5000 billion during the past 14 years, ‘fake’ packages of Rs1100 billion and misleading announcements of the Sindh government and the administrator Karachi have contributed for agonies of Karachiites.

He said that rains badly affected many areas, including Orangi, Mahmood Nullah, Gujjar Nullah and Surjani Town. He said a normal spell of rain played havoc on Shahrah-e-Faisal and University Road.

He demanded of the government to declare emergency in rain-affected areas, adding that his party has already established 11 Rain Emergency Centres in the megacity to handle the situation.

He lambasted some political parties in Sindh and their role when it comes to Karachi and Karachiites. He also decried what he called dual standard of the federal government for citizens in Punjab and Sindh. He said that a major relief was announced in electricity bills for customers in Punjab but there was not any relief for people of Sindh. He alleged that the PML-N led government showed a dual standard regarding metro busses in Karachi and in Punjab.

Talking about electricity crises, he said many high-ups in Sindh and the Centre were hand in gloves with the K-Electric (KE) in its ‘white collar crimes’. He reiterated his demand for a forensic audit of KE’s accounts.

He also asked the government to ensure cleanliness on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

