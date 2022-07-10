This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “India’s ‘bulldozer justice’ fails to flatten Muslim dissent” carried by the newspaper on Thursday. That the write-up in an objective manner reflects the predicament of Indian Muslims is a fact.

According to it, “But rights groups have condemned ‘bulldozer justice’ as an unlawful exercise in collective punishment by India’s Hindu nationalist government, and many of the campaign’s victims have one thing in common”. This is nothing but a Nazi-like approach to politics aimed at shrinking the space for minorities, particularly Muslims. The ‘Bulldozer justice’ is a leaf that the BJP/RSS combine has conveniently taken out of Adolf Hitler’s book.

It has successfully created storm troopers (Nazi Party’s militant wing Sturmabteilung) on the ground. The most vulnerable or persecuted Muslim populations are in BJP-ruled states, including UP where chief minister Adityanath Yogi has been brazenly displaying anti-Muslim prejudice. The global community must pay attention to the plight of Indian Muslims before it’s too late. Unfortunately, however, so-called secular politicians such as Shashi Tharoor are adding to Sangh Parivar’s argument by invoking Hindu subjugation by Muslims to construct a ‘real’ history of India.

Sania Rashid (Islamabad)

