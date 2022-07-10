AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
55th death anniversary of Fatima Jinnah observed with reverence

APP 10 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The 55th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat (mother of the nation) Fatima Jinnah, the younger sister of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed with reverence and respect across the country on Saturday.

Fatima Jinnah, born on July 30, 1893, was referred to as the Madar-e-Millat due to her dynamic role in the Pakistan Freedom Movement.

Today, 55 years after her tragic death, the iron lady was still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle towards the Pakistan Movement and supporting the two-nation theory and strongly opposing the British Raj.

After the independence of Pakistan, she co-founded the Pakistan Women’s Association which played an integral role in the settlement of the women migrants in the newly formed country.

She returned to political forefront and contested the elections against former President Ayub Khan but was defeated unfortunately. Fatima Jinnah passed away on July 9, 1967 in Karachi.

