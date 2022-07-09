AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
LHC grants bail to journalist Imran Riaz Khan

  • Journalist assures the court that he would not deliver any controversial statement
BR Web Desk 09 Jul, 2022

The Lahore High Court on Saturday granted bail to journalist Imran Riaz Khan in a petition seeking to nullify multiple treason cases filed against him, Aaj News reported.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi took up the petition, which was moved by lawyers Shazib Masud, Mian Ali Ashfaq, Rana Abdul Maruf Khan, and Mian Izhar Ahmed on Imran Riaz's behalf.

Imran Riaz, who faces multiple treason cases across Punjab, was arrested on Tuesday near the outskirts of Islamabad.

Journalist Imran Riaz handed over to Rawalpindi police

Khan was heading to Islamabad when he was arrested in connection with one of the treason cases registered against him in Attock.

A local court on Wednesday handed over Imran to Rawalpindi police with the direction that a relevant forum should be approached.

He was later granted relief by a local court on Thursday, only to be immediately arrested by a team of Chakwal police outside the courtroom.

Imran Riaz was then shifted to Lahore, prior to which a local court of Chakwal district had allowed his judicial remand.

During today's hearing, journalist Imran was presented in court where Justice Najafi told him that his lawyer had given assurances that he would not make any controversial statement.

Imran Riaz assured the court that he would not deliver any controversial statement.

After Imran Riaz's assurance, the judge accepted the journalist's request and granted him bail.

The court adjourned the hearing till July 19.

