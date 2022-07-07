Journalist Imran Riaz handed over to Rawalpindi police

ATTOCK: A local court on Wednesday handed over journalist Imran Riaz Khan, who was arrested by Attock police, to Rawalpindi police with the direction that a relevant forum should be approached.

Police produced Khan before district and judicial magistrate Attock under tight security for obtaining his remand.

Magistrate Yasir Tanvir, after hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defence, reserved its judgment for some time.

Later, while announcing its reserved judgment, the judge said he could not hear the case as it was beyond his jurisdiction; therefore, he was referring the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Rawalpindi court.

