ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Netflix shares slide as Goldman downgrades on grim economic picture

Reuters 10 Jun, 2022

Netflix Inc shares fell 5% on Friday after Goldman Sachs downgraded the streaming giant, which is facing a slowdown in consumer spending and tough competition from Amazon.com and Walt Disney Co.

The streaming pioneer in April lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade in a sign of troubled times ahead for the industry as rising prices of food and gas left people with little to spend on entertainment.

Suspending its services in Russia after the Ukraine invasion also took a toll on Netflix.

Goldman downgraded the stock to “sell” from “neutral” and slashed its price target to $186 from $265, the lowest PT among analysts covering the stock, according to data from Refinitiv.

Netflix to pay $59 million to settle Italian tax dispute

“The cost of living crisis will have a major impact on all streaming services. Lets not forget the market is now awash with too many streaming media services chasing too few services,” said Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight.

“Expect to see high levels of churn given the very nature of how streaming services are marketed and sold. Therefore, expect some to pivot more towards a yearly discounted bundle to entice users and increase loyalty.”

Netflix is already considering a cheaper subscription that includes advertising, following the success of similar offerings from rivals HBO Max and Disney+.

Of 48 equity analysts covering Netflix, 12 rate the stock “buy” or higher, 31 “hold” and five recommend “sell” or “strong sell”. Their median price target on the stock is $297.50.

Goldman Sachs Netflix Inc Walt Disney Co Netflix Inc shares

Comments

1000 characters

Netflix shares slide as Goldman downgrades on grim economic picture

KSE-100 closes 278.77 points higher in anticipation of budget announcement

Rupee sheds 0.78% against US dollar owing to drop in forex reserves

Oil dives as U.S. inflation data surges; China imposes lockdowns

Pervez Musharraf hospitalised but not on ventilator: family

Aamir Liaquat laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Azam and Haq take Pakistan to 275-8 in second ODI

'Girls' education is a climate solution': Malala Yousafzai joins climate protest

Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says

Amazon to pull out of high-stakes bidding battle for India cricket rights

Lahore ATC grants interim bail to Shafqat Mehmood, other top PTI leaders

Read more stories