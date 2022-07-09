AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM for forming special body at UC level to monitor dengue

Recorder Report 09 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has directed constitution of special committees at Union Council level, to monitor dengue control drive in the province.

He stated this while chairing a high level meeting, here Friday regarding ongoing anti-dengue campaign in all districts of Punjab. He ordered to complete process of formation of monitoring committees within next 24 hours.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has issued final warning to the concerned departments for negligence in prevention activities. “All concerned departments should continuously monitor the dengue dashboard and health department teams are being further mobilized for home surveillance,” he said, adding: “None of the dengue patients being treated in government hospitals in Punjab are in critical condition.”

Salman said that no death has so far been reported in Punjab since January due to dengue. As many as 4202 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in government hospitals in Punjab, he said, adding: “We have to use all possible means to stop the spread of dengue in Lahore.”

Moreover, the CM has issued directions to administrative machinery to remain alert in view of monsoon season and possible floods in the province.

He asked health department to remain vigilant for timely provision of medical aid to the flood affectees. He said that health department should have ample stock of medicines in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hamza Shehbaz Health department Khawaja Salman Rafique dengue patients

Comments

1000 characters

CM for forming special body at UC level to monitor dengue

Parts of Karachi flooded as rains lash city

PTI releases ‘report card’ on PDM govt’s performance

GST exemption to pharma industry costs FBR over Rs101bn

Thar coal power project: PPIB approves extension of financial closing date

Country reports 19 more deaths in 24 hours: NDMA

Public Finance Management Act: Release of recurrent funds: FD unveils strategy

Billions of people rely on wild species for food, fuel, income: UN

World food prices fell in June but remain very high: FAO

IK says has no disagreements with ‘neutrals’

Technical / strength evaluation of jetty: FOTCO asked to submit afresh its proposal

Read more stories