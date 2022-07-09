CM for forming special body at UC level to monitor dengue

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has directed constitution of special committees at Union Council level, to monitor dengue control drive in the province.

He stated this while chairing a high level meeting, here Friday regarding ongoing anti-dengue campaign in all districts of Punjab. He ordered to complete process of formation of monitoring committees within next 24 hours.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has issued final warning to the concerned departments for negligence in prevention activities. “All concerned departments should continuously monitor the dengue dashboard and health department teams are being further mobilized for home surveillance,” he said, adding: “None of the dengue patients being treated in government hospitals in Punjab are in critical condition.”

Salman said that no death has so far been reported in Punjab since January due to dengue. As many as 4202 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in government hospitals in Punjab, he said, adding: “We have to use all possible means to stop the spread of dengue in Lahore.”

Moreover, the CM has issued directions to administrative machinery to remain alert in view of monsoon season and possible floods in the province.

He asked health department to remain vigilant for timely provision of medical aid to the flood affectees. He said that health department should have ample stock of medicines in this regard.

