Jul 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KMC cancels Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Polo Ground

APP 09 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has cancelled the Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the Polo Ground in view of the rain forecast by Meteorological department.

According to Ali Hassan Sajid, spokesman of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation here on Friday, rains are continuing in Karachi and are also expected in the coming days.

He said that Eid prayer gathering is being held in an open place at Pologround that is why it has been cancelled.

However, Eid prayers will be offered in more than 20 mosques managed by the KMC. Eid prayers will be offered at 6:00 am in Jamia Masjid in KMC building in which Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Salimi will perform the duties of Imamat.

Eid prayers will also be offered in KMC mosques located in other parts of Karachi as per the announced time.

kmc Meteorological department rain forecast Eid ul Azha prayers Polo Ground Ali Hassan Sajid

