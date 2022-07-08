AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Shocked Blinken says Abe was ‘extraordinary partner’ for United States

Reuters 08 Jul, 2022

NUSA DUA: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday “shocking” and “profoundly disturbing,” describing him as a leader of great vision and an extraordinary partner for the United States.

Blinken made the comments at the start of a trilateral meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers in Bali.

Blinken said that to the United States, Abe “was an extraordinary partner and someone who was clearly a great leader.”

He said Abe brought the relationship between the United States and Japan “to new heights” during his time in office.

Former Japan PM Abe killed in shooting: media

Blinken said Abe was “a man of great vision for what a free and open Indo-Pacific could look like and also an incredible ability to really work towards that vision,” referring to Abe’s signature foreign policy of pushing back against China’s expanding regional influence, which Washington also adopted.

Blinken called Abe’s death “a loss for Japan, a loss for the world.”

At the same event, South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin condemned the shooting, saying that such violence should not be tolerated.

PM Shehbaz offers condolence for death of Japan’s Shinzo Abe

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving leader, died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election in Japan, shocking a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled.

Shinzo Abe Antony Blinken US Japan relation

Comments

1000 characters

Shocked Blinken says Abe was ‘extraordinary partner’ for United States

Amid economic crunch, sales slow at Pakistan Eid holiday market

Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat in high point of biggest Covid-era Hajj

PM Shehbaz offers condolence for death of Japan’s Shinzo Abe

Abe assassination raises questions about Japan's VIP security

Keep safe distance from broken wires, cables: K-Electric issues guidelines for rain

'Far from a soft landing': expert says joblessness, business defaults to rise after rate-hike

Tesla sells record high China-made vehicles in June

Oil heads for weekly loss as recession fears trump tight supply

Pakistan’s first 500MW floating solar power plant to be installed at Keenjhar

UK think tank calls for global digital currency rules

Read more stories