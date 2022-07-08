AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Jul 08, 2022
Pakistan KEL (K-Electric Limited) 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.7%

Keep safe distance from broken wires, cables: K-Electric issues guidelines for rain

  • Says power supply to waterlogged areas may be temporarily suspended for public safety
BR Web Desk 08 Jul, 2022

K-Electric issued on Friday guidelines for the citizens of Karachi to observe during the ongoing monsoon season.

In a tweet, K-Electric Spokesperson Imran Rana said that as per forecasts, the city was expected to receive rains on Friday as well.

“Keeping in view predictions of rain in the city, citizens are urged to continue to take safety measures,” he wrote. “Citizens are advised to take caution when operating electrical appliances in the rain.”

He said that unsafe use of appliances like water motors in rain or standing water could result in accidents.

He urged the citizens to maintain a safe distance from broken wires, TV and internet cables, electric poles and PMTs.

KE advises caution ahead of monsoon

Illegal means to use electricity through kundas can result in fatal accidents, he stated.

He also said “power supply to waterlogged areas may be temporarily suspended for public safety" and that K-Electric teams are monitoring the situation and all field staff is on high alert.

For complaints and guidance, he said consumers should look to call centers, SMS services, social media platforms and the KE live app which offers round-the-clock service.

Monsoon rains likely to continue until 7th

Earlier this week, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman highlighted that flash floods triggered by monsoon rains had killed at least 77 people across the country, destroying hundreds of houses, killing livestock, and damaging crops.

Monsoon rains claim 77 lives: Sherry

Heavy rains have been lashing across the country since the start of this week. According to authorities, the downpour has wreaked havoc in Balochistan, especially in Quetta, where the local administration has declared an emergency following 20 deaths.



