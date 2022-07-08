2nd phase of LB polls: CCTV cameras to be installed at sensitive polling stations

KARACHI: As the 2nd phase of Sindh local bodies election is being held in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on July 24, Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras will be installed in most sensitive polling stations out of the total 9,848 polling stations.

As many as 60,000 election employees would be the part of the second phase of local bodies’ elections in the province.

This was told at a meeting held to review arrangements for the second phase of LB elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput at Sindh Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan, Home Secretary Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary School Education Ghulam Akbar Leghari, Secretary College Education Khalid Haider Shah, and Secretary General Administration Muhammad Hanif Channa, while all concerned deputy commissioners attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting reviewed security and other arrangements for the second phase of LB elections.

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that local bodies’ elections would be held on July 24 in the 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

