AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

2nd phase of LB polls: CCTV cameras to be installed at sensitive polling stations

Recorder Report 08 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: As the 2nd phase of Sindh local bodies election is being held in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on July 24, Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras will be installed in most sensitive polling stations out of the total 9,848 polling stations.

As many as 60,000 election employees would be the part of the second phase of local bodies’ elections in the province.

This was told at a meeting held to review arrangements for the second phase of LB elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput at Sindh Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan, Home Secretary Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary School Education Ghulam Akbar Leghari, Secretary College Education Khalid Haider Shah, and Secretary General Administration Muhammad Hanif Channa, while all concerned deputy commissioners attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting reviewed security and other arrangements for the second phase of LB elections.

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that local bodies’ elections would be held on July 24 in the 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ECP CCTV cameras Sindh local bodies election sensitive polling stations

Comments

1000 characters

2nd phase of LB polls: CCTV cameras to be installed at sensitive polling stations

QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

May FCA: Nepra allows Discos Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

Burden of hike in gas prices to be passed on to rich: minister

Policy rate hiked by 125bps to 15pc to cool economy, contain inflation, propel PKR

Inflation may remain on the higher side: SBP

Pakistan among states facing most severe consequences of surging prices

PM-led body to unveil solar policy on Aug 1

Coal, LNG import initiated for power generation: Miftah

ECP suspends Punjab’s free power scheme till after by-polls

Read more stories