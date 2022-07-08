Australian HC greets Pakistanis on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Eidul-Azha, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins said “I send my warm greetings to Muslims in Pakistan, Australia and around the world who are celebrating Eidul-Azha and performing the Hajj this year.

Australia is one of the most successful and vibrant multicultural societies in the world. Islam has become the second most common religion in Australia, and more than 90,000 Pakistani Australians make up the largest of Australia’s dynamic Muslim communities. Their contribution continues to be integral in making Australia a prosperous, inclusive and harmonious society.

The people-to-people links between Australia and Pakistan continue to deepen and grow. These links draw on almost 75 years of friendship between our two countries, underpinned by a shared Commonwealth heritage, engagement on peace and security, steady trade ties, cooperation on education and our common love of cricket and sport.

On behalf of my family and the Australian High Commission, Dianne and I wish you all a happy and peaceful Eid celebration. Eid-ul-Azha Mubarak!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022