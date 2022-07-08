AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No utility infrastructure involved in accidents: KE

Press Release 08 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Spokesperson for K-Electric while expressing sympathies over the unfortunate incidents across Karachi, categorically stated there was no utility infrastructure involved in these regretful accidents. KE teams immediately reached the vicinity upon receiving a complaint and secured the area as per safety protocols. No broken wires or damage to KE infrastructure was observed.

Initial investigations into an incident reported on social media about a motorcyclist in Dhoraji, confirmed by eye-witness accounts and representatives of the locality revealed that the mishap occurred due to a streetlight pole situated on a green belt. The installation, operation, repair, and maintenance of streetlight poles is outside of KE’s domain.

Similar investigation of another unfortunate incident reported in the Dawood Chali area of Landhi involving a minor girl showed that all KE infrastructure in the area was safe and compliant with standard safety protocols. In addition to complete grounding of KE’s poles, Aerial Bundled Cabling has also been installed in the area. No traces of broken wires nor current leakages were detected in KE’s poles at the site of the incident.

Usage of water motors inside homes during rains also led to at least 3 reported accidents in Korangi 100 quarters area as well as Azam Basti.

Urging caution, Spokesperson KE stated “Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences are with the affected families during this difficult time. Safety is a core priority for K-Electric and we request our valued customers to keep a safe distance from all electricity infrastructure at all times and especially during the rains. Emergency electricity complaints may be routed to our call centre 118 which tackles such matters on a priority basis against a prescribed protocol. We request that citizens use this service judiciously.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KE Spokesperson for K Electric utility infrastructure incidents KE infrastructure

Comments

1000 characters

No utility infrastructure involved in accidents: KE

QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

May FCA: Nepra allows Discos Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

Burden of hike in gas prices to be passed on to rich: minister

Policy rate hiked by 125bps to 15pc to cool economy, contain inflation, propel PKR

Inflation may remain on the higher side: SBP

Pakistan among states facing most severe consequences of surging prices

PM-led body to unveil solar policy on Aug 1

Coal, LNG import initiated for power generation: Miftah

ECP suspends Punjab’s free power scheme till after by-polls

Read more stories