THATTA: Bodies of six workers who had drowned in a coal mine two days ago were recovered 40 hours later in Jhimpir.

According to details, rainwater from the mountains entered a coal mine near railway station in Jhimpir two days ago. As a result, ten workers drowned, after which a rescue operation was launched. Meanwhile, search for the remaining workers continues. The dead workers are from Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.