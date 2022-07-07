AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
ANL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
AVN 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
EPCL 74.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.25%)
FCCL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
FFL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FLYNG 7.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.78%)
MLCF 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.4%)
OGDC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (4.33%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TPL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
TRG 77.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.77%)
UNITY 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,093 Increased By 21 (0.51%)
BR30 15,047 Increased By 157.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 41,316 Increased By 156 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,741 Increased By 80.4 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s long-ended bond yields fall on positive auction outcome

Reuters 07 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Yields on long-ended Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Thursday, with sentiment boosted by a positive outcome from an auction for 30-year bonds.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.260% and the 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.890%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.385%.

The auction received bids worth 3.25 times the amount available, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 3.11 at the previous auction.

JGB yields dip ahead of 10-year auction

“There was a caution for the auction result but it turned out to be positive for the market,” said a market participant at a domestic brokerage.

The 10-year JGBs did not traded and the yield remained at0.245%.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to -0.075%, while the five-year yield was flat at 0.005%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.09 point to 149.46, with a trading volume of 10,887 lots.

JGB

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s long-ended bond yields fall on positive auction outcome

Fiscal year 2022-23: Foreign assistance estimates revised upward to Rs5.5trn

Cabinet hasn’t approved Rs7.91/unit hike in power rates yet: Dastgir

Lifeline consumers spared: PD proposes massive increase in gas prices

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Blue Line, Green Line Metro Bus services in Islamabad

Use of water for farming: Cost of hydel projects should be borne by provinces: Nepra

Ecnec approves 7 uplift projects worth over Rs410bn

Brent bounces above $101/bbl as focus returns to supplies

ADs told to get permission: SBP updates list of items for import transactions

GE seeks $100m for upgradation of RLNG plants in Punjab

FBR takes step aimed at further liberalising baggage rules

Read more stories