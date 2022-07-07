AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
Pakistan

Third Quetta Literary Festival concludes

Press Release 07 Jul, 2022

QUETTA: Serena Hotels under its cultural diplomacy initiative partnered with BUITEMS in achieving yet another milestone, the Third Quetta Literary Festival has proved to be the real hope in restoration of art and literature.

The 3rd QLF was inaugurated by the GoC 41 Division Maj General Salman Moin in the presence of ex-governor Balochistan former Justice Amanullah Yasinzai.

The collaborated efforts of Quetta Serena Hotel and BUITEMS continue to support traditional identities, literature, local languages, art, music, reading, and other activities by bringing in prominent thinkers, poets, political and economic experts, and emerging book authors.

This year’s theme – Culture Yesterday & Today – featured renowned intellectuals in the different fields of art, writing, politics, environmental conservation, and academia.

More than 45 different discussions were held during the two-day festival sponsored by Serena Hotels and some other international agencies including European Union, and UNDP in this initiative of Balochistan University of Information Technology & Management Sciences (BUITEMS) and nine book launches on different topics including poetry in Urdu, Pashto, Balochi, Brahvi and Hazaragi languages were held at the festival.

The BUITEMS Vice Chancellor Farooq Bazai was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the event who presented a memento of appreciation to General Manager Quetta Serena Rashid Uddin for an everlasting partnership in the cause of QLF.

UNDP Serena Hotels Justice Amanullah Yasinzai Salman Moin BUITEMS Quetta Literary Festival

