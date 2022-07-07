Lahore by-elections: PTI leaders confident of winning all four seats

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders are confident that they will win all four seats in Lahore in the by-elections on July 17.

While addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Senator Azam Khan Swati said that the people of Lahore were well aware of the current situation and thus they will vote for the PTI. He was confident that PTI will win the seats in Lahore by a large margin and added that good news will also come from Multan.

He said that turncoat Nazir Chauhan was distributing money and rations to win votes in his constituency while the Punjab Election Commission was silent. He said that nephew of Shabbir Gujjar (PTI candidate for PP-167) was shot and injured, but no case was being registered against the culprits. “However, we will take our revenge,” he added.

While condemning the arrest of Imran Riaz Khan, a journalist, he said that he was a patriotic Pakistani, and added that today’s hostility against journalists was similar to the days of General Ziaul Haq.

PTI Central Information secretary Andleeb Abbas said that the PML-N was losing the elections from Lahore and added that the government wants to suppress their voices; Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was registering false cases against her colleagues but this will not scare them.

Meanwhile, the PTI Central Punjab office-bearers condemned the arrest of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Aleem Adil Sheikh and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmeen Rashid, General Secretary Hammad Azhar and PTI Central Information Secretary Andleeb Abbas said that arrests and trials cannot dampen their spirits. They demanded that Aleem Adil Sheikh and Imran Riaz Khan should be released immediately.

