Umar accuses Dost Mazari of violating party discipline

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar has blamed Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari for repeatedly violating the party line and attending the party meetings of the PML-N.

“We are constantly informing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the violations of election code by the Punjab government and the ECP is showing prejudice,” he said during a meeting with the Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, here on Wednesday.

The PTI delegation included former federal minister Riaz Fatyana, opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan, former provincial minister Mian Mahmood Rasheed, Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi.

During the meeting, the country’s political situation, the by-elections in Punjab and the Punjab Chief Minister’s election were discussed. The meeting expressed concern over the interference of the Punjab government in the by-elections in Punjab.

Parvez Elahi said that Hamza Shehbaz broke his promise which he made before the Supreme Court, hence the apex court should take notice of the interference in the by-elections of the Punjab government and legal action should be taken against him. Sensing the defeat, the Punjab government has diverted the government resources to the by-elections’ constituencies, he alleged.

Both father and son want to illegally occupy Punjab, development work and use of government resources in by-election constituencies by violating the code of conduct, the Punjab government is committing the worst fraud, he further alleged.

