AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
EPCL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.45%)
FCCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
UNITY 19.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,072 Increased By 15.3 (0.38%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,160 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 25.2 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Umar accuses Dost Mazari of violating party discipline

Recorder Report 07 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar has blamed Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari for repeatedly violating the party line and attending the party meetings of the PML-N.

“We are constantly informing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the violations of election code by the Punjab government and the ECP is showing prejudice,” he said during a meeting with the Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, here on Wednesday.

The PTI delegation included former federal minister Riaz Fatyana, opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan, former provincial minister Mian Mahmood Rasheed, Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi.

During the meeting, the country’s political situation, the by-elections in Punjab and the Punjab Chief Minister’s election were discussed. The meeting expressed concern over the interference of the Punjab government in the by-elections in Punjab.

Parvez Elahi said that Hamza Shehbaz broke his promise which he made before the Supreme Court, hence the apex court should take notice of the interference in the by-elections of the Punjab government and legal action should be taken against him. Sensing the defeat, the Punjab government has diverted the government resources to the by-elections’ constituencies, he alleged.

Both father and son want to illegally occupy Punjab, development work and use of government resources in by-election constituencies by violating the code of conduct, the Punjab government is committing the worst fraud, he further alleged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Asad Umar Punjab assembly ECP Riaz Fatyana Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari

Comments

1000 characters

Umar accuses Dost Mazari of violating party discipline

Fiscal year 2022-23: Foreign assistance estimates revised upward to Rs5.5trn

Cabinet hasn’t approved Rs7.91/unit hike in power rates yet: Dastgir

Use of water for farming: Cost of hydel projects should be borne by provinces: Nepra

Ecnec approves 7 uplift projects worth over Rs410bn

Lifeline consumers spared: PD proposes massive increase in gas prices

ADs told to get permission: SBP updates list of items for import transactions

GE seeks $100m for upgradation of RLNG plants in Punjab

FBR takes step aimed at further liberalising baggage rules

APTMA urges govt to help restore gas supply immediately

Digital lending sector: Strict action to be taken against unregulated entities: SECP

Read more stories