Ferry services to provide economical transportation facility: president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that sea transportation by ferry services would provide decent and economical transportation facility to the people living in the coastal areas and would also provide a viable mode of transportation of Pakistani goods to other parts of the world.

This, he added, would also promote tourism, besides helping in the development of ports and tourism resorts.

The president made these remarks while talking to the CEO of Pakistan Boat Rally and Fishing Tournament, Ahmed Mamoor Amimi, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

Ministry of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Secretary Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, representatives of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Pakistan Sports Board, and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the president urged the need to develop Pakistan’s beaches, islands and coastal resorts as per international standards to promote coastal tourism and the blue economy of the country.

He said Pakistan’s coastline should be developed to its fullest potential as it would promote economic activities in the coastal regions, provide jobs to the local population, and would also help in highlighting Pakistan’s unique geo-economic location.

The president highlighted the need to build the required infrastructure, develop and enforce work procedures, and create enabling environment in consultation with all stakeholders to promote sea travelling. He called upon the concerned departments to work in close coordination with each other and contribute their due share to make regular, formal and legal sea travelling a success.

The president emphasised that Pakistan could earn huge revenues by organizing international sea sporting events which would also help portray a soft image of the country.

